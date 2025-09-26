MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB) earned two international recognitions at the 2025 ESGBusiness Awards in Malaysia for "Sustainable Transportation" and "Diversity & Inclusion", placing the airline among top Asian companies for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence.

The ESGBusiness Awards is one of the region's premier platforms recognizing organizations that set benchmarks in corporate social responsibility, diversity and inclusion, and sustainable growth.

"As Cebu Pacific grows, we want affordable travel to also create a positive impact for people and communities," said Candice Iyog, CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. "Inclusivity and sustainability remain central to how we shape the future of travel."

CEB has long been a leader in workplace inclusivity. It was the first airline in Southeast Asia to receive Great Place to Work® certification in 2024 and among the first to hire openly transgender cabin crew. The airline also surpasses global benchmarks for women in leadership, runs internship programs for neurodiverse students, and extends health and travel benefits to same-sex and common-law partners.

"Our workforce—spanning 31 nationalities, 15 employee groups, and people of all genders, faiths, and abilities—enables Cebu Pacific to adapt, grow, and deliver for our customers. This recognition belongs to our teammates who support and uplift one another. At Cebu Pacific, we don't just move people; we move progress," said Felix Lopez, CEB Chief Human Resources Officer.

The carrier has also taken significant steps in sustainability by modernizing its fleet and adopting fuel-efficient practices. CEB ranked 18th among global carriers in the Cirium Flight Emissions Review 2024, posting one of the industry's lowest carbon intensities at 62.4 grams of CO₂ per available seat kilometer. With one of the youngest fleets in Asia, CEB saved nearly 50 million kilograms of fuel and avoided more than 150,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions last year.

CEB also remains the only low-cost carrier (LCC) in Southeast Asia to secure a sustainability-linked loan (SLL), directly tying its financing terms to its emission-reduction goals.

"Sustainability is integral to Cebu Pacific's growth strategy," said Aileen Isidro, Vice President for CEB Corporate Strategy and Risk Officer. "By aligning affordable travel with responsible operations, we ensure that our expansion is both competitive and future-ready."

With a network spanning 36 domestic and 27 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, CEB continues to strengthen its role as a champion of inclusive and sustainable travel, while staying true to its mission of providing affordable and accessible flights for every Juan.

