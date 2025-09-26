American fashion brand Coach has opened its first coffee shop in South Korea, choosing the Lotte Premium Outlet in Dong-Busan for the launch. The new cafe brings together elements of the brand’s identity, blending retail, food and brand storytelling.

The coffee shop offers a range of drinks including coffee, matcha latte, chocolate latte and lemonade. Coach says the menu has been tailored to reflect local tastes. In addition to beverages, the shop sells branded merchandise featuring Coach’s mascot “Lil Miss Jo,” including mugs, tote bags and T-shirts.

The space was designed by Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers and reflects the label’s New York roots. Inspired by vintage American diners, the interior includes colors drawn from the work of Coach’s first head designer, Bonnie Cashin. The design aims to combine the brand’s heritage with a more casual, community-oriented atmosphere.

Coach describes the new coffee shop as part of its ongoing effort to create experiences beyond traditional retail. The store is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This is the first time Coach has opened a branded coffee space in South Korea. The company has not announced whether additional locations are planned.