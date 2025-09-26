Album explores ordinary life experiences, thoughts relatable to everyone

P1Harmony dropped its first-ever English-language album, titled "EX," on Friday, looking to expand its global reach.

The group's latest release follows the success of four previous albums that charted high on the US Billboard 200.

"I think we've matured while working on this album because it was something we have never shown or tried before. Also, since the album is in English, we hope it will reach and resonate with global fans and listeners," the group's leader Kee-ho said, according to agency FNC Entertainment on Friday.

Unlike the group's previous albums, which focused on fantasy-like and heroic themes, the new album explores ordinary life experiences and thoughts that are relatable to everyone.

Leading the five-track package is the title track "EX," a synth-pop tune with a catchy melody designed to be easy and enjoyable to listen to. The album's other tracks are "Dancing Queen," "Stupid Brain," "Night of My Life" and a Spanish version of the title track.

Kee-ho explained that "easy listening" is the key to the album, as the group this time produced songs meant to be enjoyable just to listen to, in a shift from more performance-oriented tracks designed for live stages.

Speaking of the struggles they faced while making the album, Jiung said the group encountered language barriers.

"Creating an album in a language that isn't our native language was difficult. That's why we put extra effort into ensuring the songs didn't feel awkward due to the language difference, such as by focusing on pronunciation so that the lyrics and singing would feel natural to listeners," Jiung added.

Apart from the English-language album, P1Harmony will meet fans in North America on its third world tour, titled "2025 P1Harmony Live Tour [P1ustage H: Most Wanted]."

The tour's eight shows in North America will kick off at Prudential Center in Newark on Saturday, and then move on to five cities in Latin America.