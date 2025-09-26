Seoul City, local police beef up security; roads near festival in Yeouido to be closed, public transport to be limited

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has outlined safety measures to ensure crowd control and public safety ahead of the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival, anticipated to draw around 1 million spectators on Saturday.

The city government stated that safety personnel have been increased by 13 percent compared to last year.

A joint safety headquarters will be operated in collaboration with the district offices of Yeongdeungpo-gu, Yongsan-gu, Mapo-gu and Dongjak-gu, along with the police, fire authorities and Hanwha Group -- the host of the festival.

As the festival takes place over the Han River near Yeouido and Ichon Hangang Park, trains on Subway Line No. 5 will not stop at Yeouinaru Station -- the closest subway station to the festival venue -- and the station's entrances will be closed if necessary.

Yeouidong-ro, a 3.8-kilometer road along the eastern edge of Yeouido -- prime viewing space for the fireworks, from the southern end of the Mapo Bridge to the 63 Building -- will be completely closed to traffic from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Nineteen Seoul bus routes will be detoured, and Hangang Bus, an eco-friendly waterborne public transportation system officially launched on Sept. 18, will also be suspended for public safety.

Additional trains will run on Subway Lines No. 5 and No. 9, which stop at Saetgang Station and Yeouido Station near the festival venue.

According to the city government, 306 security personnel -- more than four times the usual number -- will be deployed at a total of 17 subway stations around the event venue to maintain order and guide people to the festival site.

Nodeul Island, a cultural complex situated in the middle of the Han River, will host single-parent, underprivileged and multicultural families to enjoy the island's view of the fireworks, restricting access to the general public.

Buses will cross the Hangang bridges without stopping between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., and taxis will not be allowed to pick up or drop off passengers on the bridges.

The city government added that the operation of Seoul Bike, the city’s public bike rental service, will be suspended from 7 p.m. on Friday until 9 a.m. on Sunday at Seoul Bike stations in Yeouido, Mapo-gu, Yongsan-gu and Dongjak-gu.

Visitors are advised not to bring bicycles to the Yeouido or Ichon Hangang Parks as bicycle access will be restricted for safety in high-density pedestrian zones on Saturday.

Ambulances, fire trucks and medical personnel will also be deployed to the venue. To minimize litter, the city government has installed additional trash cans near the event site, and around 1,200 people, including volunteers from Hanwha, will help clean up after the event.

In addition to safety measures, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said it will introduce a system that monitors security camera footage and operates drones to respond to possible traffic accidents and congestion.

Starting from 2 p.m. on Saturday, 37 patrol boats will be deployed to manage safety on the water. The Seoul Metropolitan Police will dispatch approximately 2,500 personnel, including riot police and traffic officers, around the festival area as well.

Meanwhile, two large-scale political rallies are scheduled to take place in central Seoul: one by the minor Liberty Unification Party on Sejong-daero, the road that connects Gwanghwamun Plaza to Seoul Station, and the other by local environmental groups on the street from Dongshipja Rotary to Gwanghwamun Intersection.

The police reportedly stated that traffic will be restricted on major roads in central Seoul, where tens of thousands are expected to participate in the rallies on Saturday afternoon.