Six-member co-ed band formed through survival music program 'Pase a la Fama'

The long-term goal of Hybe Latin America, Hybe's Mexican subsidiary, to discover emerging music talent in Mexico, is taking shape through boy band Musza.

The group was formed in June through a survival music competition program titled "Pase a la Fama," which translates as "Pass to Fame."

After claiming victory, the group signed with S1entro Records, Hybe Latin America's label.

Musza is a co-ed band comprising six members: lead vocalist Gerardo Rodriguez, bassist Rodolfo Blackmore, drummer Cynthia Ochoa, sub-vocalist and banjo player Ramiro Zuniga, saxophonist Jordi Blanco and accordionist Oscar Campos.

"Our members each bring a distinct musical style, blending traditional Mexican music with pop, R&B, rock and urban sounds," the group said in a press release through its agency on Friday.

"We wish to create music that feels fresh and new while staying rooted in our heritage, sharing songs that tell authentic stories about our lives and community," the group explained, expressing hopes of reaching fans across the globe.