The Korea Heritage Service and Korea Heritage Agency jointly announced the opening of a new permanent exhibition, “Changgyeonggung through Time: 600 Years within the Eastern Palaces,” set to open Tuesday at Jipbokeon within Changgyeonggung in Seoul.

The exhibition offers visitors a comprehensive view of the royal palace’s 600-year history, from its foundation during the Joseon era (1392-1910) to the present day.

In conjunction with the exhibition, the rarely accessible Yeongchuneon will be open to the public from Tuesday to Nov. 16. During this period, a series of interactive programs will be available, offering visitors immersive experiences of historical royal life.

Changgyeonggung was originally built in 1418 by King Sejong as Suganggung for his father, King Taejong, and expanded in 1483 under King Seongjong. It became known as one of the Eastern Palaces (Donggwol), alongside Changdeokgung, and served as a central space for royal affairs during the Joseon period.

However, the palace faced significant deterioration during the Japanese colonial period, when it was repurposed into a zoo and botanical garden under the name Changgyeongwon. Following Korea’s liberation in 1945, restoration efforts have continued to bring the palace back to its original form.

The new exhibition at Jipbokeon highlights these transformative moments in Changgyeonggung’s history, including its construction, role in governance, the daily lives of the royalty, and major state ceremonies. It also sheds light on the damages inflicted during the colonial period and the extensive restoration work that followed. To ensure accessibility, the exhibit includes Korean sign language interpretation videos and Braille guidebook leaflets for visitors who are hard of hearing, or blind or partially sighted.

At Yeongchuneon, visitors can experience a reenactment of the royal banquet held in 1848 for Queen Sunwon’s 60th and Queen Shinjeong’s 41st birthdays through augmented reality on tablet PCs. Additional activities include sticker-based artwork recreations from the historical painting "Donggwoldo" (The Eastern Palaces), designated photo zones and rest areas, making it a family-friendly destination.

Admission to the exhibition and programs is free of charge, though separate admission fees to Changgyeonggung apply. The exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and does not require reservations.