The agencies of The Boyz and QWER may take the conflict between fandom communities to court.

Fans of the two groups have been arguing over whether the designs of their official light sticks were similar. The two agencies have been in talks over the issue, but failed to reach an understanding, said The Boyz’ management company, One Hundred Friday, adding that it might take legal action.

“The controversy itself would have upset (fans) as light sticks are a cherished symbol of the connection between the artist and the fans,” it added.

After QWER unveiled its sticks in July ahead of its upcoming international tour, fans of The Boyz claimed that the white megaphone-like design is too similar to theirs.

QWER’s fans contradicted this, citing the common design. The group’s agency, 3Y Corporation, said that they already had legal counsel over copyright, and One Hundred’s sudden move is regrettable.