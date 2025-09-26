Zhang Hao of Zerobaseone participated in the soundtrack for “To The Moon,” agency WakeOne Entertainment announced Friday.

He sang “Refresh!,” an upbeat tune featuring brass and guitar sounds for the series that began airing last week. He also made his acting debut, appearing in episode one as the Chinese boyfriend of one of the female leads.

Meanwhile, the band is promoting its first album and sixth consecutive million-seller, “Never Say Never.” The album debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 23, Zerobaseone's highest spot achieved yet; its lead single, “Iconik,” earned six trophies from Korean music chart shows.

On Oct. 3, the band will kick off its world tour “Here & Now” with three performances in Seoul, and on Oct. 29, it will release the special EP “Iconik” in Japan.