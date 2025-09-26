BERLIN, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt, a world-leading provider of distributed solar and energy storage solutions (ESS), proudly announces that it has once again been honored with the EUPD Research Top Brand PV Award, marking the company's eighth consecutive year of recognition. In 2025, Growatt received accolades for its inverter brand strength in Mexico, Brazil, Pakistan, Germany, and the Middle East & North Africa, while also earning recognition for its energy storage solutions in Australia.

This consistent achievement reinforces Growatt's position as one of the most trusted solar inverter and battery storage providers worldwide, a brand that millions of households and businesses rely on for their clean energy needs.

A Global Clean Energy Partner

With installations in over 180 countries, Growatt has built a reputation as a trusted energy partner delivering advanced residential solar inverters, commercial and industrial PV solutions, hybrid inverters, battery energy storage systems, EV chargers, and smart energy management platforms. From residential rooftop solar systems to large-scale industrial solar power plants, Growatt empowers users to generate, store, and optimize renewable energy while lowering energy costs and increasing energy independence.

"Our long-standing recognition by EUPD Research across multiple continents is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer-centric solar energy solutions," said Lisa Zhang, Vice President of Growatt. "We are honored to be trusted by millions of customers and industry professionals worldwide, and we remain dedicated to driving the transition toward a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable future."

Recognition Across Six Major Markets

The EUPD Top Brand PV Award is based on extensive surveys conducted with installers and distributors worldwide, evaluating brand awareness, satisfaction, customer preference, and market recommendation levels.

Solar Inverters: Recognized in Mexico, Brazil, Pakistan, Germany, and the Middle East & North Africa, showcasing Growatt's global influence and strong brand perception in both emerging and mature PV markets.

Energy Storage Systems: Awarded in Australia, where the demand for residential battery storage systems and hybrid solar inverters continues to grow as homeowners seek greater energy independence and resilience.

These awards highlight Growatt's ability to deliver localized solar and storage solutions that meet the unique needs of diverse regions, from sun-rich residential solar rooftops in Latin America to advanced distributed energy storage solutions in Australia and Europe.

Beyond regional awards, Growatt also achieved top positions in the 2024 global PV inverter rankings by S&P Global Commodity Insights, ranked as the No.1 Residential PV Inverter Supplier, Top 3 Hybrid Inverter Supplier, and Top 5 Commercial PV Inverter Supplier worldwide.

Leading Innovation in Solar Inverters and Energy Storage

Growatt's award-winning portfolio includes a wide range of grid-tied solar inverters, hybrid inverters for PV, and energy storage solutions designed to maximize solar power utilization. The company also offers smart energy monitoring/management platforms (ShinePhone, ShineServer, ShineTools, OSS) that enables homeowners and businesses to monitor, control, and optimize their energy usage in real-time. With these platforms, users and installers benefit from simple WiFi configuration, self-consumption and energy trend displays, and online smart I-V curve diagnostics. Whether monitoring through a mobile app or web platform, Growatt delivers a one-app-for-all solution across its inverters, battery storage systems, and EV chargers, ensuring seamless connectivity and smarter energy management.

By combining solar PV inverters, battery storage systems, and EV charging solutions, Growatt is shaping the future of distributed energy ecosystems and supporting the rapid adoption of decentralized renewable energy systems. These technologies enable users to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, cut electricity costs, and ensure backup power supply during outages—addressing some of the most pressing challenges of today's energy landscape.

About Growatt Founded in 2011, Growatt is a global leader in distributed energy, offering solar PV inverters, energy storage systems, EV chargers, and smart energy solutions for homes and businesses. With R&D centers in China and Germany and 1,100+ engineers, Growatt delivers innovative and reliable products worldwide. The company has 65+ offices and subsidiaries across 30+ countries, serving users in over 180 regions. Growatt continues to lead in technology innovation and customer satisfaction, empowering a greener, more sustainable future. For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact: marketing@growatt.com | en.growatt.com