NewJeans now has four songs with over 700 million streams on Spotify, agency Ador announced Friday.

“Hype Boy” reached the milestone on Wednesday, joining “OMG,” “Ditto” and “Super Shy.” The song is one of three focus tracks — along with “Attention” and “Cookie” — from the group's debut EP released in August 2022. “Attention” logged 500 million streams on the platform earlier this month.

The four-track mini album sold over 260,000 copies on release day and more than 310,000 in the first week, both setting a record for a K-pop girl group’s debut set.

“Hype Boy” is still on Melon’s Top 100 chart years after hogging the top spot alongside NewJeans' other hits, despite the group putting all activities on hold for about a year amid legal battles with its agency.