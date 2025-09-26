Jimin of BTS exceeded 300 million streams on Spotify with solo single “Closer Than This,” label Big Hit Music announced Friday.

This is his sixth solo song to reach the milestone.

“Closer Than This” was a surprise Christmas gift in 2023 from Jimin, who was enlisted at the time. He co-wrote the words and melody of the song dedicated to fans, and the single was later included in his second solo EP, “Muse.”

The track entered Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Chart Global at No. 36 and topped iTunes' Top Songs chart in all 119 regions, along with two other tracks from the EP: lead track “Who” and prerelease “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco).”

The artist amassed more than 6 billion plays on Spotify with solo works.