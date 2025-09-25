A man in his 50s was arrested Thursday after allegedly spreading an inflammable material and trying to set it on fire inside the Ministry of Employment and Labor office in the central city of Sejong, police said.

The incident occurred around 6:25 p.m. on the sixth floor of a government complex building in the city, about 110 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Sejong Nambu Police Station.

A security guard intervened before the fire could start. No injuries were reported.

Police said the man, whose name was withheld, is under investigation on suspicion of obstructing official duties. Authorities are still working to determine his motive. (Yonhap)