Im Si-wan, Park Gyu-young and Jo Woo-jin to deliver a spectacle of stylized violence

Set in the universe of Netflix Korea’s breakout hit "Kill Boksoon," the upcoming spinoff “Mantis” introduces a slate of new assassins in what promises to be a visual feast of stylized action.

The film centers on skilled killer Han-wool (Im Si-wan), better known by his alias Mantis, who returns from a long hiatus to discover that the coveted top spot among killers is suddenly up for grabs. Han-wool soon finds himself locked in a lethal competition with fellow killers Jae-yi (Park Gyu-young) and Dok-go (Jo Woo-jin), who are all determined to claim the throne. The film is not to be confused with SBS series "Queen Mantis," which is currently streaming on Netflix and shares the same Korean title "Mantis."

Im, who also appears in "Squid Game" Seasons 2 and 3 and is best known as the lead of hit drama "Misaeng," recalled how the role first came his way.

“When filming 'Kill Boksoon,' there was a reference to the character Mantis in the script. The director reached out to ask if I could make a voice cameo as Mantis. Although it ultimately didn’t happen, from that moment on, I was given the name Mantis," he said during a press conference held in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, on Thursday.

He added, “In a way, I think it was destined that I would end up doing this film ... I naturally waited for that destiny until the shoot began. I thought I’d go through a lot of hardship because of the action scenes, but I accepted it.”

On how his character diverges from typical screen depictions of killers, Im noted, “It’s easy for killers to come across as flawless and untouchable, but in 'Mantis,' I think I’ll be able to show a more human side by blending the qualities of ... someone just starting out in society. Even as a contract killer, he’s a character who loves society, so I think I can showcase a more diverse range of traits.”

Regarding the highly stylized action scenes, Im said, "My character fights with sickles in both hands. I think the nickname Mantis came from that striking visual. Since I had no experience using dual sickles, I had to train at an action school until I got used to it.”

Director Lee Tae-sung emphasized that, beyond the action, the film remains rooted in emotions. “Our film isn’t about characters moving simply because of events. They act and make choices based on subtle emotions. It didn’t feel right to strip emotions away just because an action scene was happening.”

Im also teased the film’s climactic set piece, telling audiences the scene they can look forward to "would have to be the ending scene."

“There’s a three-way fight sequence — a 1:1:1 battle among the three characters. It’s not the kind of sequence you often see elsewhere, and it also had to capture the sharp emotional confrontations between us. I hope people will look forward to seeing whether it turned out as well as we had intended.”

"Mantis" premieres on Netflix on Friday.