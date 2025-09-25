NEW YORK — South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday will convene an investor relations event in New York, intent to garner US investors' attention to his administration's capital market reform and the market's growth potential.

Lee is set to deliver a speech about South Korea's capital market reform push and to exchange views on the market reform with top financiers in New York, according to the presidential office.

From South Korea, high-ranking government officials such as Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol are set to attend the event alongside the president.

Before Lee's US trip, Wi Sung-lac, director of national security at the presidential office, said that the event was meant to address the "Korea Discount," or chronic undervaluation of South Korea's domestic stock market.