Despite September drawing to a close, Jeju Island is still grappling with relentless heat, with a heat wave advisory issued on the island Thursday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, it marked the latest in the season heat wave advisory issued on the island since 2008, when relevant weather records were first taken. The previous record was set two years ago on Sept. 6, 2023.

In South Korea, a heat wave advisory is issued when the maximum apparent temperatures are forecast to exceed 33 degrees Celsius for at least two consecutive days. As of 12 p.m., high temperatures reached 33.3 C in the island’s southeastern coastal region, while the western coastal region’s temperatures saw highs reaching 32 C.

Apparent temperatures were even higher, peaking at 34.3 C in the island’s southeastern coastal region and surpassing 32 C in numerous coastal areas.

Tropical nights — a meteorological term for when temperatures stay above 25 C from 6:01 p.m. to 9 a.m. the next day — were also recorded in areas including Seogwipo and Jeju City.

The state weather agency added that the oppressive heat is expected to continue, particularly along the island’s coastal regions, with temperatures climbing to around 33 C during the day and tropical nights expected to persist in some areas.