The fourth full album from Stray Kids is leading physical album sales in the US, JYP Entertainment said Thursday, citing data from Luminate.

“Karma,” which rolled out last month, topped the sales record tally from January through mid-September, logging more than 390,000 copies sold. The eight-piece act sold more than 1 million when combining physical and digital album sales in the US as well.

The fourth LP made a sizzling debut on the Billboard 200, making the band the first-ever act to have seven consecutive albums debut atop the main albums chart. The 11-track effort has stayed on the chart for four weeks far, now ranking in at No. 12.

Separately, Stray Kids will have encore shows for its Dominate world tour in Incheon on Oct. 18 and 19. The second show will be broadcast online as well.