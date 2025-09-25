Comedian Lee Jin-ho, 39, who drew public criticism last year for illegal gambling, was caught drunk driving in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Privince, early Wednesday morning, having allegedly driven from Incheon.

Local police reported that Lee’s blood alcohol level was 0.11 percent, above the legal threshold for license revocation. He was stopped at around 3:20 a.m.

Already under investigation for illegal gambling, Lee’s latest charge has further tarnished his public image.

His agency, SM C&C, confirmed the incident and issued a statement on Thursday.

“Lee Jin-ho accepts his wrongdoing without excuse and is deeply remorseful,” the statement read. “We also take responsibility and will ensure he fully cooperates with the legal process.”

Lee debuted as a comedian with SBS in 2005 and gained prominence through shows including JTBC’s "Knowing Bros" and tvN’s "Comedy Big League."