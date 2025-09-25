A male taekwondo instructor has been formally arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a female pupil under the age of 13, according to Incheon Seobu Police Station.

Investigators allege that the abuse occurred on Sunday inside the taekwondo academy where he works in Incheon, and on a shuttle bus. The victim’s parents reported it to the police the following day, which led to the authorities’ detained the suspect.

The Busan Indistrict Court on Wednesday issued a warrant for his formal arrest, believing there was a risk he could flee.

Authorities are currently looking into the possibility of additional victims.

The case sent shock waves through online parenting communities, as taekwondo academies are one of the most popular after-school activities for children in Korea, often often providing shuttle services and extended care, making them a trusted option for working parents.