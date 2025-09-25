Jungkook of BTS exceeded another milestone on Spotify with his solo efforts.

The artist has amassed 9.6 billion plays on the platform, renewing the record he holds as the leader among K-pop solo acts, as well as doing so in the shortest time for an Asian singer.

He has four songs with over 1 billion streams, also the most for an Asian soloist, with “Seven (Feat. Latto),” “Standing Next to You,” “3D (Feat. Jack Harlow)” and the Charlie Puth collaboration “Left and Right.”

“Seven” is the first song from an Asian artist to log 2.5 billion streams. His album “Golden” is also the first Asian solo set to generate 6 billion streams.

Jungkook is the first-ever Asian solo singer to have all tracks garner 100 million plays, with 19 songs to his credit. He has three songs, included those on BTS albums, to have achieved the feat: “Euphoria,” “My Time” and “Begin.”