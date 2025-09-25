The Toronto Blue Jays have finalized the signing of South Korean pitching prospect Moon Seo-jun.

The Blue Jays announced their deal with the 18-year-old right-hander Wednesday (local time). The team did not disclose financial details, but Moon's Seoul-based agency, Leeco Sports Agency, said he had signed for a $1.5 million bonus.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets are also believed to have been interested in the pitcher listed at 196 centimeters.

Moon, a product of Jangchung High School in Seoul, is the first South Korean international amateur signing in Blue Jays history.

Over his three-year high school career here, Moon went 6-2 with a 2.18 ERA, along with 93 strikeouts and 38 walks in 66 innings. He did not surrender a home run. His fastball has sat around 150 kph, and he also throws a slider, a curveball, a changeup and a two-seam fastball.

Moon was expected to be a top-three selection at the Korea Baseball Organization draft held earlier this month but chose to make his professional debut overseas instead.

"I've always dreamed of pitching in Major League Baseball, and it's an honor to have the opportunity to do so with the Toronto Blue Jays," Moon said in a statement by Leeco. "I will try to take it one step at a time and not be afraid of failure."

The Blue Jays have previously had two South Korean pitchers at the big league level, both signed in free agency: reliever Oh Seung-hwan in 2018 and starter Ryu Hyun-jin from 2020 to 2023. Oh and Ryu are both back in the KBO. (Yonhap)