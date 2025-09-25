NEW YORK -- President Lee Jae Myung held talks with US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent at the United Nations headquarters in New York Wednesday on the occasion of his US trip to attend the UN General Assembly, amid deadlock in Seoul's trade deal negotiation with Washington.

Lee told Bessett that talks over South Korea's $350 billion investment in the US projects -- in return for a US tariff cut on most South Korean goods -- should proceed "in a way that is commercially reasonable and serves the interests of both countries," Kim Yong-beom, director of national policy at the presidential office, said in a briefing in New York. This refers to a trade deal that was reached in late July, followed by a summit between Lee and US President Donald Trump in late August.

Through this, Lee conveyed South Korea's stance that the deal has to be" reasonable and bearable" from the country's standpoint, Kim also said.

This comes amid differences between the two countries over the perception on what constitutes South Korea's $350 billion investment, as the US demanded upfront cash investment in equities during a follow-up negotiation after the July deal, whereas South Korea sought US investment that are mostly structured as a mix of loans and guarantees, which involve a minimal cash flow.

Seoul has said that South Korea will experience a severe shortfall in its US currency reserves if the $350 billion investment deal involves an immediate cash infusion. Lee said in an interview with Reuters just before his trip to the US that, if so, South Korea's economy would spiral down into a crisis that would match a 1997 financial crisis.

This shed light on a need for a new US currency swap line. Kim told reporters that the new currency swap line alone will not resolve the gridlock in negotiations, adding that it was seeking US concession on its demand over South Korea's cash infusion.

Meanwhile, Kim said that Bessent was intially invited to be a keynote speaker to an investor summit that Lee will host in New York scheduled Thursday, but said Bessent could not attend the event, and asked for a meeting with Lee.