NEW YORK – President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday called on the United Nations Security Council to take collective actions to deter global security threats posed by the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence technologies, as he convened a high-level open debate of the 15-member council.

Without an established governance to curb any reckless use of the AI technology, the AI could turn into a formidable tool and humanity will face a dystopian future, Lee said. In light of this, Lee urged the UN Security Council to play the role of guiding the international community to deter evolving threats.

"Now, in the AI era, the Council must once again assess the changing security landscape and seek new collective responses," Lee said as he chaired the debate on AI and the international peace and security at the UN headquarters in New York.

"The role and the responsibility of the Security Council is ever more important."

Describing the world's transition to AI as inevitable, Lee stressed the need to turn the AI-driven threat into opportunities for AI to serve as the "springboard for humanity."

Lee highlighted South Korea's track record in taking on the role of spearheading AI-related blueprints, as demonstrated in its move to jointly table the first-ever UN General Assembly's resolution on AI in the military domain last year, together with the Netherlands. South Korea also adopted the "Seoul Declaration" at the AI Seoul Summit last year which underscored safety, innovation and inclusivity in the use of AI.

"As the Chair of APEC, South Korea is promoting the adoption of the APEC AI Initiative to ensure that AI innovation contributes to the prosperity of humanity," Lee said.

"Through such efforts, South Korea is striving to establish an 'AI universal basic society,' where everyone benefits from technological advancements, and the principle of 'AI for all' as the new normal of the new era."

At a media stakeout before entering the open debate, Lee said now is the time for a "new governance" to counter the threats and challenges posed by AI.