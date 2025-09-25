NEW YORK -- President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday sat down for talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York.

According to the presidential office, Lee and Meloni agreed to elevate their ties, based on their likemindedness in pespectives on international affairs. The two countries established diplomatic ties in 1884 and has maintained a strategic partnership since 2018.

Lee discussed deeper bilateral cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and defense industry during the meeting.

Highlighting South Korea's potential in economic and cultural sectors, Meloni expressed her hopes for a visit to South Korea at the earliest day possible. Meloni also invited Lee to visit Italy at a convenient time.