NEW YORK — President Lee Jae Myung's planned meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly was postponed, according to the presidential office on Wednesday.

"(Lee's) scheduled meeting with Macron was canceled due to a scheduling conflict of both leaders, as France requested a delay in the meeting due to an unavoidable domestic situation that had to be handled urgently," the presidential office said in a note Wednesday, without elaborating what the circumstance was in France.

According to Lee's national security aide Wi Sung-lac earlier last week, Lee was planning meetings with the leaders of France, Italy and Poland on Wednesday at the UN headquarters in New York. On Tuesday, Lee sat down for talks with Czech President Petr Pavel and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Lee and Macron, who had phone talks on Sept. 11 for the first time since Lee's inauguration in June. During the phone conversation, Lee expressed hopes for a meeting during his New York visit, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.