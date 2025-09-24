Lewin Diaz of the Samsung Lions tied the single-season RBI record in South Korean baseball Wednesday.

Diaz smacked a two-run double against Lotte Giants reliever Kim Gang-hyun in the bottom of the fourth inning during the clubs' Korea Baseball Organization regular-season game at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, 235 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

It gave Diaz 146 RBIs for the season, tying him with his current Lions teammate Park Byung-ho, who drove in 146 for the Nexen Heroes in 2015.

The Lions went on to win the game 9-4 and they have five games left this season.

Diaz has already tied former Lions second baseman Yamaico Navarro for the most home runs by a foreign player in a season with 48.

Only three players have hit 50 or more home runs in a KBO season and Diaz, who has not missed a game this year, sits two away from the half-century mark. (Yonhap)