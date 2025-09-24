President Lee Jae Myung is set to preside over an open debate of the UN Security Council on artificial intelligence in New York on Tuesday, becoming the first South Korean president to lead such a session.

The UNSC gathering on AI comes as South Korea assumed the rotating presidency of the council this month as a non-permanent member for the 2024-2025 term.

During the debate on AI, Lee plans to deliver a message calling for the responsible use of AI to promote international peace and security.

In his UN General Assembly address on Tuesday, Lee warned that passively adapting to the AI era could lead to polarization, inequality and human rights abuses, while stressing that proactive responses could turn AI's productivity into a foundation for innovation, prosperity and stronger democracy.

As part of broader efforts to expand cooperation on AI, he said South Korea will announce an "AI Initiative" at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting set to take place in the southeastern city of Gyeongju from Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

Ahead of the session, Lee will hold back-to-back talks with the leaders of Italy, France and Poland to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, according to his office. (Yonhap)