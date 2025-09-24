Official Opening of the 2025 Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition (Thailand）

BANGKOK, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 17th, 2025, the "2025 Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition (Thailand)" hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce was officially kicked off at the prestigious IMPACT Exhibition Center in Bangkok, Thailand. At the official opening ceremony, guests of honor from Electrical and Electronics Industry Club, The Federation of Thai Industries and Ministry of Energy presided to witness this grand and momentous occasion and partook in a special VIP tour of the exhibition, setting the stage for what promises to be a landmark event in international trade. The guests of honor highly complimented products of Zhejiang Province particularly the renowned homegrown brands and fully affirmed the exceptional brand image of "quality Zhejiang goods".

Zhejiang has successfully held the Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition (Thailand) in Bangkok, Thailand for three consecutive years. The exhibition highlights the competitive advantages of Zhejiang's lighting, smart city, smart living and related industries, and perfectly aligned to the theme of "Zhejiang Made All Need". It offers Thailand an excellent opportunity to connect with top-quality manufacturing enterprises championed from Zhejiang province. In particular, Zhejiang intelligent manufacturing brands represented by Hikvision, Tuya, Roleds, and Evermore, showcased cutting-edge innovative products in various application of smart cities, highlighting the achievement of Zhejiang's traditional industries in the field of technology breakthrough.

In addition to the pioneering brands such as Hikvision and Dahua Technology which have already been rooted in Thailand market, in recent years, Tuya, as a unicorn enterprise in the Chinese industry, has joined hands with leading Thai companies such as SCG and T3 Technology to promote the development of smart homes in Thailand and become an ally in advancing Thailand's IoT ecosystem.

Thailand is China's third largest trading partner in ASEAN, and China has also been Thailand's largest trading partner for 10 consecutive years. Since November 2022, China and Thailand have established a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to foster bilateral economic and trade cooperation. This year marks the auspicious 10th year anniversary of the "the Belt and Road" initiative, riding on the shared vision of deepening Sino-Thai cooperation in this new era. This milestone has accelerated economic exchange and trade development between Zhejiang and Thailand and unlocked new opportunities between both regions.

As a major economic powerhouse and a key foreign trade hub in China, Zhejiang is well-positioned to drive and benefit from this enhanced collaboration. At this exhibition, Zhejiang proudly showcase its cutting edge smart city solutions, innovative smart living products, advanced urban lighting engineering products, LED lighting, power products and many more.

The three-day exhibition is anticipated to unite over a thousand companies, including buyers and sellers, fostering enhanced business connectivity through industry forums, conferences, VIP delegations, face-to-face meetings, and other engaging opportunities. According to incomplete statistics, the number of pre-registered buyers has exceeded expectation.

In the next two days, Zhejiang enterprises will enjoy extended business network with hosted VIP buyers and visitors through multiple exhibition touchpoints including dedicated booths with products showcase and demo, face-to-face meetings at the business matching zone, and online meeting invitations with hosted VIP buyers and visitors. Exhibitors are enthusiastic and eagerly anticipating the chance to explore new business opportunities to witness the success of this exhibition.

Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition is co-located with ASEAN Light + Design Expo 2025, organized by IMPACT.

PR Newswire is one of the official media partners of ASEAN Light + Design Expo.

For more information, please contact us via LINE @aseanlight or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aseanlight.designexp or visit event website at https://www.aseanlightdesignexpo.com/

About the organizer

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. is the leading exhibition organiser in Thailand. We organise and manage professional trade and public exhibitions, conferences, meetings and training, working in hand with international trade associations, organisers, and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries.

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international trade show organizer with over four decades of experience in the advertising industry, more than 27 years in publishing, and 20 years in trade fair organization. The company has successfully organized over 100 exhibitions across various industries, collaborating with multiple sectors, while also publishing a range of reputable magazines and business directories. Its successful exhibitions have been staged across India, Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand.