South Korea and the United States have concurred that "significant" progress has been made in efforts to fulfill conditions for transferring wartime operational command to Seoul from Washington, officials said Wednesday.

The two sides shared the assessment during their senior-level regular defense talks held in Seoul from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the government confirmed the OPCON transfer as a key policy task for President Lee Jae Myung's five-year term and said it will draw up a roadmap for the "conditions-based" transition. (Yonhap)