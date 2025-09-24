Kim Kyu-min, a 21-year-old university student, donated his organs to five people after his death on Sept. 19, the Korea Organ Donation Agency said Wednesday.

Kim drowned while swimming at a beach in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, on Sept. 14. He was taken to Pohang SM Christianity Hospital but remained unconscious and was later declared brain-dead.

His family chose to donate his organs, hoping that the donations could save other lives. His heart, lungs, liver and both kidneys were donated to five patients before he passed away.

Kim was born in Samcheok, Gangwon Province, and was the elder of two children. His sister was four years younger. He attended elementary, middle and high school in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, before enrolling in the computer engineering department at a university in Pohang.

Inspired since childhood by his father’s work in data analysis, Kim dreamed of becoming a computer programmer. Friends and classmates recalled him as a hardworking student dedicated to that goal.

He enjoyed a wide range of hobbies, from climbing to playing instruments such as guitar and piano, but was especially passionate about soccer.

Described by his family as a quiet yet affectionate son to his parents and a thoughtful older brother, Kim was someone who always cared for those around him.

“Dearest Kyu-min, you filled our lives with so much joy. I hope you can achieve every dream in heaven. Until the day we meet again, we will always keep you close in our hearts," Kim’s father said.