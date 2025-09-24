President Lee Jae Myung invites 270 people to Oct. 1 inauguration of commission seeking to 'establish South Korea as true global cultural powerhouse'

Korea’s Presidential Pop-Culture Exchange Commission, jointly led by JYP Entertainment Chief Creative Officer J.Y. Park and Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young, officially launches next month with Stray Kids and Le Sserafim slated to perform at the inauguration.

President Lee Jae Myung, attending a UN General Assembly meeting in New York, announced the event via Facebook on Wednesday, calling the new commission “a bold step forward to support the global rise and advancement of Korean popular culture.”

The new ministerial-level commission, established on Sept. 9, seeks to strengthen public-private collaboration across Korea’s cultural industries. Reporting directly to the president, the commission is co-chaired by Park and Chae.

“Together with leaders driving the cultural sector, the commission will expand networks and reinforce the foundations of our cultural industry, helping establish South Korea as a true global cultural powerhouse,” Lee said.

The specific time and location for the launch event have so far been withheld for security reasons. A total of 270 members of the public will be invited, with seats allocated on a first-come, first-served basis via a Naver registration form opening at 4 p.m. on the day.

“Due to limited seating, we regret that not all who wish to attend will be able to join and ask for your understanding,” Lee said.

Lee also expressed optimism about the commission’s role in Korea’s cultural future.

“We look forward to a bright future for South Korea’s popular culture and ask for the warm support and interest of our people in the commission’s successful operation and the continued development of our cultural industries,” he said.