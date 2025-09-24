NEW YORK — Kim Hea Kyung, the wife of President Lee Jae Myung, attended a reception hosted by US first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday.

The reception was held in New York City under the theme "Fostering the Future Together."

According to deputy presidential spokesperson Jeon Eun-su, Kim engaged with the first ladies of Australia, Canada, Lithuania, Papua New Guinea, Slovenia, Turkey and Vietnam. They exchanged views about the popularity of South Korea's pop culture and ways to continue cultural exchanges.