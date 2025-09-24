The Korean division of the Rockbridge Network, a donor-backed political coalition closely aligned with US President Donald Trump, has launched in Seoul, drawing heavyweight support from former government officials and business tycoons as it seeks to shape policy and strengthen the alliance between Korea and the US.

Announcing the formation of Rockbridge Korea at a founding assembly this week, the think tank said its board includes former Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, former Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan, Chung Yong-jin, chair of retail conglomerate Shinsegae Group, Richard Tsai, chair of Taiwan’s Fubon Financial Holdings, and Park Byung-eun, head of 1789 Partners, an investment firm linked to Rockbridge’s US leadership.

Kim Hae-young, a lawyer and former lawmaker for the Democratic Party of Korea, was named chairperson of the new entity. “Korea urgently needs politics of dialogue and long-term policy vision,” he said. “Rockbridge Korea will work to find solutions that can lift the nation out of crisis.”

The Rockbridge Network was founded in 2019 by Vice President JD Vance and conservative columnist Christopher Buskirk. With Donald Trump Jr. playing an active role, the group has grown into one of the most influential donor networks in American politics. Its expansion into Korea and Taiwan marks the start of a broader Asian push, with Japanese political and business leaders expected to join next.

Rockbridge Korea plans to focus on policy research and convening networks of academics, officials and business leaders. Its agenda will cover foreign policy, trade and industrial strategy, with plans to collaborate with institutions in the US, Japan, Taiwan and the Middle East.

Board members said the initiative reflects a shared urgency to overcome Korea’s polarized politics. Kim Boo-kyum and Park Jae-wan, once on opposite sides of the political aisle, joined the group out of concern that the country’s deepening divide is eroding governance. “It’s time to emphasize pragmatism and national survival,” the directors said in a joint statement.

Shinsegae Chair Chung, who pledged personal funds to support operations, said he will “do everything possible to contribute to strengthening the US-Korea alliance.” Rockbridge Korea’s US ties are viewed as a key asset, with Cabinet-level figures in Washington encouraging the group to serve as a civilian bridge in bilateral relations.