In celebration of Chuseok, South Korea’s autumn harvest festival, the Korea Heritage Service will open major historical sites free of charge from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9.

The week of free admission applies to four royal palaces — Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Changgyeonggung, and Deoksugung — as well as Jongmyo Shrine and the Joseon Royal Tombs.

Jongmyo Shrine, which normally requires reservations, will be open for free and without booking during the Chuseok period. The Royal Tombs will close on Oct. 10, while the palaces and Jongmyo remain open through Oct. 12 as part of the 2025 Fall K-Royal Culture Festival.

Special cultural programs will also be available. At Gyeongbokgung, visitors can watch the royal guard changing ceremony (10 a.m. and 2 p.m.) and the guard patrol ceremony (3 p.m.) without reservations. Other highlights include traditional court dessert tastings at Gyeongbokgung’s Saenggwabang and the Moonlight Night Tour at Changdeokgung, which features night views and live performances. Both require reservations.

The 2025 Fall K-Royal Culture Festival, running Oct. 8-12, offers interactive programs such as a talk concert with historian Choi Tae-sung (Oct. 8) and a gardening workshop for seniors held at Changgyeonggung. Other events include a palace-themed stamp tour, children’s activity zones, and traditional street parades at Deoksugung (Oct. 9) and Changgyeonggung (Oct. 12).

On Oct. 3, Korea Heritage Service Administrator Huh Min will serve as a special one-day palace guide at Gyeongbokgung alongside French influencer Fabien, greeting visitors.

For those unable to visit in person, an interactive online campaign invites users to create personalized Joseon-era characters through Oct. 26. The campaign includes photo booths at locations nationwide from Oct. 1 to 14.

Additionally, the National Intangible Heritage Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, will host a traditional games festival on Oct. 4, featuring a Gonu, or traditional board game, tournament and various folk play experiences. All events are free, with some requiring advance registration.