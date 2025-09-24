Netmarble’s newly released collectible role-playing game, Seven Knights Re:Birth, is recording top sales in the Asian market, the company announced Wednesday.

According to mobile market research firm Sensor Tower, Seven Knights Re:Birth ranked first in sales in Thailand and Hong Kong as of Tuesday.

In particular, it is estimated that the daily revenue reached 2 billion won ($1.43 million) immediately after the launch, with cumulative sales expected to surpass 10 billion won within the first week.

The new game has also broken into the top 100 sales charts in 23 countries, including Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Macao and Laos.

Ahead of the global release, Netmarble held offline showcases in Thailand and Taiwan to engage directly with local users.

Netmarble Nexus CEO Kim Jung-min and Chief Producer Kim Jung-ki attended the showcases to introduce the game and participate in a Q&A session.

Meanwhile, the original Seven Knights has topped in sales in the App Store of Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Singapore, since its global release in 2015.

It has surpassed 100 million cumulative downloads worldwide, earning its popularity both domestically and abroad.

“The early momentum of the sequel appears to be due to its large fan base of the original Seven Knights (intellectual property) in Asia,” an industry insider said. “With consistent content updates and stable operation, long-term success (of the new game) is expected.”