Slovakia celebrated its Constitution Day in Seoul on Tuesday, highlighting its democratic values and ties with Korea.

In his speech at the event, Slovak Ambassador to Korea Marek Repovsky underscored that Sept. 1, 1992, was a milestone in Slovak history.

He said the Constitution’s value is evident in times of peace but becomes even more vital during periods of internal challenges.

“Slovakia and Korea are not exceptions,” Repovsky noted.

He also praised Korea’s strong democratic constitution, calling it a vital bond with the global democratic community, and expressed hopes to deepen ties with President Lee Jae-myung’s administration.

Referring to economic cooperation, the ambassador said that Slovakia ranked ninth among EU member states in trade with Korea last year.

“We are happy that Kia, with the support of the Slovak government, started production of its first fully electric vehicles in the Slovak city of Zilina,” he said, noting Hyundai Mobis and other Korean firms’ contribution to Slovakia’s innovation-driven economy.

“We are looking forward to mutual visits, such as the intended visit of the Slovak deputy prime minister to Korea and a future visit by President Lee Jae Myung to Slovakia next year,” he said.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, Korean business leaders, the Slovak community, foreign residents, academia, nongovernmental organizations and the media.