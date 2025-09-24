Saudi Arabia marked its 95th National Day in Seoul on Monday, celebrating the historic 1932 royal decree by King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud that unified the kingdom under one name.

The day has since been observed annually on Sept. 23 as a symbol of unity and pride.

Delivering remarks at the event, the Saudi Arabia Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires Fahad Baraka highlighted the unification of the kingdom under King Abdulaziz and the foundations laid for modern Saudi Arabia.

“The day commemorates the unification of our homeland and the building of a state founded on the solid pillars of unity, justice and development,” Baraka said.

“We reaffirm the depth of the strong relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Korea,” he said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

“These relations have been built on mutual trust and continuous cooperation, and have witnessed remarkable growth in recent years.”

Baraka also referred to broad cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Korea across multiple sectors, underscored by the establishment of the Strategic Partnership Council as a framework for Saudi Arabia-Korea close ties.

He believes Saudi Arabia’s relationship with South Korea "will remain a cornerstone for the aspirations of both friendly nations toward greater progress, peace and prosperity.”

The event was attended by over 400 participants, including members of the diplomatic corps, government officials from Korea and Saudi Arabia, business leaders, nonprofit organizations and the media.