Harman International, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, said Wednesday it has completed the $350 million purchase of Sound United, the audio business of US medical device maker Masimo.

The deal brings a portfolio of premium brands including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, Polk Audio and Definitive Technology under Harman. The unit will operate as a stand-alone business within Harman's lifestyle division, preserving the brands' heritage while leveraging Samsung's scale, the company said.

Harman already owns JBL, Harman Kardon and AKG, and said the addition strengthens its position in home audio, amplifiers, headphones and car audio. Global consumer audio sales are expected to rise from about $61 billion in 2025 to $70 billion in 2029, according to industry forecasts.

"Harman’s vision is to create experiences that enrich people’s lives through exceptional audio experiences," said Dave Rogers, president of the Lifestyle Division at Harman.

"Sound United’s impressive roster of brands is rooted in a deep passion for sound, innovation, and commitment to quality that aligns with Harman’s own values. This transaction unlocks meaningful growth opportunities for everyone. It bolsters Harman’s strategy to build on its unparalleled success story and scale to unprecedented heights as an audio leader.”

Samsung purchased Harman in 2017 for $8 billion in its largest overseas acquisition. The latest deal underscores the Korean company's efforts to expand in the consumer electronics beyond smartphones and semiconductors.