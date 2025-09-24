S-Oil on Wednesday hosted a “Sharing Songpyeon” event at its Seoul headquarters with Loveaid Foundation’s Mapo Community Welfare Center, delivering warmth to the community ahead of the Chuseok holiday.

S-Oil has hosted the Songpyeon sharing event annually since 2007 as part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility initiatives.

CEO Anwar Al-Hejazi and around 100 employees prepared 500 gift packages, including songpyeon (half-moon rice cake), worth a total of 60 million won ($43,000). The packages were delivered in person to low-income households near the headquarters.

The event also brought together Saudi Arabian students studying in Korea as well as children from the company’s day care center.

“I understand that Chuseok is a special holiday in Korea for sharing warm affection with neighbors,” CEO Anwar Al-Hejazi said, adding, “S-oil also wishes to convey comfort and hope to underprivileged neighbors in the local community with heartfelt warmth. I hope everyone enjoys a happy Chuseok holiday.”