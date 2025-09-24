The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Yeouidong-ro, a road that connects the southern part of Mapo Bridge to the 63 Building in Yeouido, will be closed from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday for the Seoul International Fireworks Festival, which typically draws more than 1 million visitors each year.

During the road closure, the Hangang Bus ferry service will be suspended as well, and 19 bus routes that normally pass through Yeouido will be detoured.

The annual event, hosted by Hanwha Group, will take place over the Han River near Yeouido and Ichon Hangang parks.

To ease congestion after the display, services will be boosted on 26 bus routes between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Yeouido Transfer Center, Yeouido Station and Yeouinaru Station.

Subway services will also be expanded, with 18 additional trains on Line No. 5 and 62 more on Line No. 9.

However, Yeouinaru Station on Line No. 5, which is closest to the venue, may close some exits or be skipped if crowds grow too large.

“For the past 20 years, the Seoul International Fireworks Festival has lit up the fall sky and become one of the city’s iconic events,” said Kim Tae-hee, head of the city’s culture bureau. “We will mobilize all administrative resources to ensure that this year’s festival concludes safely.”

A total of 306 safety personnel, which is four times the usual number, will be deployed to 17 nearby subway stations, with overall safety staffing up 13 percent from last year.

To improve conditions, 90 temporary toilets and extra waste bins will be installed at Yeouido and Ichon Hangang parks. After the event, about 1,200 Hanwha employee volunteers will join cleanup efforts.