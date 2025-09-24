The first solo endeavor from Chaeyoung of Twice ranked No. 38 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Sept. 27.

Her LP “Lil Fantasy vol. 1” also made other Billboard charts, including Top Album Sales, while she cinched the top spot on Emerging Artist.

She participated in writing all ten tracks on the album. It debuted atop the iTunes Top Albums chart in ten regions, as did the main track “Shoot (Firecracker),” which hit the Top Songs chart in seven.

Twice is enjoying a long run on Billboard’s Hot 100 as well. “Takedown,” which Chaeyoung sang with fellow members Jeongyeon and Jihyo, climbed two rungs to No. 59 on the main singles chart and the full group's track “Strategy” one rung to No. 61. The former has spent 11 weeks on the chart and the latter nine. Both songs are part of the soundtrack for the Netflix animation “KPop Demon Hunters.”