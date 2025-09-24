Standard Chartered Bank Korea launched its new “SC Hi Account,” offering interest rates of up to 2.6 percent a year through the end of September, the bank announced Wednesday.

The Hi Account provides a rate boost of up to 2.5 percentage points on top of the base rate of 0.1 percent.

The addition ot the rate includes 1.2 to 2.0 percentage points depending on the daily balance, 0.1 percentage points for opening an account via an affiliate channel, 0.2 percentage points for agreeing to marketing, and 0.2 percentage points for priority banking customers.

Meanwhile, a special rate of 2.0 percentage points will be offered to all first-time customers regardless of balance until the end of this year.

The bank is also offering additional incentives for new customers. Those who maintain a balance of at least 10 million won ($7,200) on both Sept. 30 and Oct. 31 will receive 10,000 won in cashback. A raffle event will award one winner with 1 million won and 10 winners with 100,000 won each.

Hi Account holders will also benefit from waived fees on internet and mobile banking transfers, after-hours ATM transactions at SC Bank, transfers to other banks via SC ATMs, withdrawals from other banks' ATMs, and automatic transfers from other banks.