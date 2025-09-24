Former Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul appeared before a special counsel team Wednesday to undergo questioning over his possible role in the government's alleged interference in an investigation into a Marine's death in 2023.

Cho will be questioned as a suspect for the first time by special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon's team over suspicions he helped former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, who was a suspect in the Marine's case, flee through his appointment as ambassador to Australia in March 2024.

"I will speak sincerely during the investigation," Cho told reporters as he entered the special counsel team's office.

The former defense minister was under a travel ban at the time of his appointment amid an investigation by the state anti-corruption agency into allegations the then administration of Yoon Suk Yeol sought to clear certain people of responsibility for the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun in July 2023.

Chae died after being swept away in a swollen stream during a search for victims of heavy rains.

The special counsel team is expected to question Cho about whether there were any illegalities in the vetting process for Lee's appointment as ambassador. (Yonhap)