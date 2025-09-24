Tempest is releasing its seventh EP “As I Am” on Oct. 27, agency Yue Hua Entertainment announced Wednesday.

It will be dropping the new album about seven months after its previous EP “RE: Full of Youth,” which portrayed freedom, love and the dreams of youth.

The six-piece act had a concert in Macao in May and a fan meetup in Hangzhou, China, in August, both titled after the mini album.

In July, it held showcases in Osaka, Japan, and Tokyo to introduce its Japanese debut single, “My Way.” The powerful rock tune was used as the theme song for the Japanese TV animation “Ugly Men Real Fighter.”

Now in its third year, Tempest is expected to host a live show in Seoul in November.