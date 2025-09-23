'Travel Month in Fall' tourism campaign aims to boost domestic travel with various tourism products offered at discount

As autumn sets in and South Korea’s landscapes begin to shine in vibrant fall colors, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization have launched a nationwide domestic tourism campaign, “Travel Month in Fall.”

The initiative is designed to revitalize domestic travel with special offers, travel packages and activities centered on the themes of healing, local experiences, sports, arts, food and regional festivals.

This year’s campaign features 19 unique travel products that offer a range of autumn experiences across the country. These packages include everything from a temple stay at the scenic Manggyeongsan Temple in Gangwon Province to a wine foot bath tour in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province. Other options include a yacht tour in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, and hiking the 12 Waterfalls Trail in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province.

Visitors can also explore local food offerings such as the Haenam specialty tour or enjoy the Gumi Ramyun Festival. Travelers can book these products at discounts of up to 49 percent during the campaign period, which runs until Nov. 30.

One of the campaign's highlights is the Local Fall Trip experience, where travelers can embark on a round-trip train journey through South Korea’s picturesque countryside. This special offer, which includes transportation, meals and local programs, is priced at just 39,000 won per person. Departing from cities like Seoul and Busan, the day trips will run on three dates: Sept. 26, Oct. 22 and Oct. 27. While the September trip is already sold out, registration for the October dates opens on Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 13.

"With the whole country changing into autumn colors, and the fall season being perfect for travel, we have prepared trips that capture the unique charm of various regions of our country. We hope people can enjoy the autumn atmosphere and also share the warmth of the local communities,” said an official from Korea Tourism Organization.

The Local Fall Trip package is open to all South Korean citizens and the participants will be selected through a lottery system. Travelers may apply for up to four people, including themselves, and children under the age of 36 months can join for free.

In addition to these special travel packages, the fall travel campaign offers a wide range of travel-related discounts. These include 50 percent off on train tickets, discounted regional airfares and savings on bus routes to areas experiencing population decline. Discounts also extend to accommodations, including camping sites, as well as exclusive deals on local tours.

As part of the initiative, newly opened attractions such as the Janggeumi Park in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province, and the National Center for Forest Therapy in Jinan, North Jeolla Province, will welcome visitors.

The campaign also highlights lesser-known destinations, such as Hwagae Garden on Ganghwado and Wolasan Forest in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province.

Additional collaborative efforts to boost rural tourism include the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs’ discounts on rural lodging and activities through its “Rural Tourism Pass,” while the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries is encouraging visitors to explore local fishing villages through an interactive stamp tour.

The “Travel Month in Fall” campaign is a collaboration between public and private sectors and is expected to contribute significantly to the recovery of local tourism and the national economy.