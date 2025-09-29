진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting

Ex-first lady spotted in wheelchair with ankle monitor

기사 요약: 지난 6월 구속 수감된 이후 처음으로 외부에서 모습이 공개된 김건희 여사가 극심한 저혈압을 주장하며 외부 병원 진료를 받았다.

[1] Former first lady Kim Keon Hee, who has been in custody since June, was seen in public this week for the first time since her arrest, arriving at a hospital in Seoul in a wheelchair with an electronic ankle monitor strapped to her left leg.

custody: 구금

strap: 묶다, 감다

[2] In a report by cable network MBN, Kim was seen Thursday in the standard blue detainee uniform, wearing a mask and glasses, as she was escorted through hospital corridors. Her hands, presumably cuffed, were hidden beneath a blanket.

corridor: 복도

presumably: 아마

cuffed: 수갑이 채워진

[3] She reportedly was granted the medical visit after suffering from acute hypotension, or a sudden drop in blood pressure.

acute: 급성의

hypotension: 저혈압

[4] “Kim’s blood pressure has recently dropped to as low as 35 over 70, leading to dizziness and near-fainting episodes,” Kim’s attorney said.

dizziness: 현기증

fainting: 기절

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10579247

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638