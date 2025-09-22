Prosecutors on Monday demanded the death penalty for a teacher accused of stabbing a first grader to death at an elementary school in Daejeon this year.

During a hearing at the Daejeon District Court, prosecutors argued that Myeong Jae-wan, the 48-year-old elementary school teacher, should face capital punishment for the murder of the student, Kim Ha-neul, on Feb. 10.

“The victim’s family has pleaded for the harshest punishment,” said prosecutors Monday. Prosecutors also stated that while Myeong has submitted “dozens of letters of remorse” in reflection of her actions, she still showed “no genuine remorse during the investigation stage.”

Since being indicted, Myeong reportedly submitted 86 handwritten letters of remorse to the court and a professional psychiatric evaluation of herself, leading to speculation that her lawyers may claim diminished responsibility for the crime.

Myeong, who worked as a teacher at Kim’s school, is accused of luring Kim into a separate classroom after her after-school program ended, and killing them with a knife she had purchased in advance. Kim was later pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes under South Korean law, the murder of a child under the age of 13 after abduction or enticement is punishable by death or life imprisonment.