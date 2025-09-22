Data from around 20 asset management firms in South Korea were breached in a hacking incident earlier this month, industry sources said Monday.

A cloud server maintained by an IT subcontractor and used mostly by local small and medium-sized private equity funds was hacked by the Russian-speaking ransomware gang Qilin, according to the sources.

Qilin claimed that the leaked data include the firms' tax-related documents, employee data and personal information of their investors.

Financial authorities said they have yet to receive any reports of credit information leaks that could lead to monetary damage. They added they were aware of the data breach in advance and have been monitoring the situation.

The incident is the latest in a series of massive cyber breach cases in the financial sector. Earlier, Lotte Card Co., the country's fifth-largest card issuer, had suffered a data leak affecting some 3 million customers in a hacking attack. (Yonhap)