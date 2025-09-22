Suho of EXO returned Monday with his fourth solo release, “Who Are You.”

Almost 1 1/2 years have passed since his previous EP, and he poured everything he felt and learned over that time into the new album, paying more attention to detail.

Wanting to reach out to more listeners, he chose “Who Are You” as the lead single; many can empathize with the lyrics, and the melody is easy to pick up. He also sings the alternative rock tune in English, as he received a lot of inspiration during his brief stay in the US earlier this year, he explained.

Also on Monday, Chen announced that he will hold a solo concert in Seoul on Oct. 11-12, for the first time. The concert is named after his fifth EP, “Arcadia,” which will be released on Sept. 29.