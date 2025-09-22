Jimin of BTS reached 2 billion mark on Spotify with “Who” as of last week, said label Big Hit Music Sunday.

It is the first time he has hit the milestone with a solo effort.

“Who” is the focus track from his second solo EP “Muse” that came out in July 2024. The hip-hop tune depicting mixed feelings of missing someone entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 14 and totaled 33 weeks on the main singles chart.

It was the most streamed K-pop song in 2024 on Spotify and was named K-pop song of the year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.

The single topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in 119 regions and the EP hit No. 1 on its Top Albums Chart in 80 regions.