Prime Minister Kim Min-seok will hold an interagency meeting this week to discuss government response measures following major data breaches at Lotte Card Co. and KT Corp., his office said Sunday.

In the meeting scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Kim is expected to be briefed on the scope of damage and review whether necessary measures were taken by the affected companies, according to his office.

An estimated 200 gigabytes of personal data of nearly 3 million customers of Lotte Card, the country's fifth-largest card issuer, were compromised in a hacking incident last month.

In a separate case, 362 subscribers of KT, the country's No. 2 mobile carrier, were affected by a recent mobile payment breach. (Yonhap)